April Love Geary Is Drawing Robin Thicke’s Attention to Her Incredible Curves With Her Latest Photo

April Love Geary might have one of the strongest games on Instagram because her sexy photos showing off her gorgeous curves make everyone go wild about what she posts. This one even gives husband Robin Thicke a shout-out with a play on his last name — and we have a feeling he doesn’t mind this at all.

Geary was decked out in a black silky bra and thong that hugged her body in all of the right places. She looked seductively into the camera with her long, wavy hair cascading down her shoulder — you could tell she was feeling the moment. And if the photo wasn’t enough for her husband to pay attention to, then maybe the caption drew him in. She wrote, “Call him Robin Thicke, he’d be lost with me.”

Her followers responded with positive messages to her post. One user commented, “You are seriously a wonderful role model for what a real body is after kids, thank you.” While another Instagram account chimed in, “Thank you for being so real. You are beautiful.” They appreciate the self-love she shows for her body after having three kids (and three C-sections) in the span of three years, daughters, Mia, 3, and Lola, 2, and son Luca, nine months.

And she and the “Blurred Lines” singer are busy right now with their little ones, so the model’s sexy Instagram posts are probably all they have time for right now. Thicke even joked to USA Today that they are running “a daycare center” because they are in the midst of toddler toys, diaper changes and feedings, but he loves every minute of it. “Being at home and being a dad, that’s where I’m most comfortable. Right now, I pretty much run a daycare center in my home so I’ve had plenty to do,” he said. “The kids inspire me and bring me joy.”

And Geary should keep those body shots coming on her social media feed because so many are responding positively to her self-love.

