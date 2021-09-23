Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Looked So Chic in Matching Looks on Their First NYC Outing

Throughout the British royal family’s history, there have been plenty of international tours, trips, and overseas events that members of the family have attended. But since taking a step back from their duties as senior royals in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly kept to their Montecito home and Los Angeles at large for any events, virtual or otherwise, until now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first stop on their NYC trip by meeting Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family and Governor Kathy Hochul at the World Trade Center, and the photos show Meghan and Harry as a united, and coordinated, couple.

Upon arrival to One World Trade Center, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen holding hands, smiling, and waving at cameras. They wore near-matching all black outfits, with Harry opting for a black suit and white dress shirt and black tie, while Meghan sported a black turtleneck, wide-leg pants, and jacket with her hair pulled back. The couple met with New York Governor Hochul, New York City Mayor de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante. Before their tour, the group posed for photos, such as the one you can see below.

Governor Hochul, Mayor De Blasio, the mayor’s wife Chirlane McCray, their son Dante de Blasio, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry tour One World Trade Center SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA.

Harry and Meghan’s trip to New York City, their first since the birth of their three-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana, isn’t for sight-seeing. The couple will be attending Global Citizen Live on Saturday, September 25, in Central Park to continue advocating for equitable vaccine distribution across the globe. It’s clearly a cause that is important to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the World Trade Center SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA.

The couple has already shown support for vaccine rollout efforts. In May 2021, Harry and Meghan were Vax Live Campaign Co-Chairs. During the Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, Prince Harry spoke about our global community’s access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and the dangers of misinformation. This time around, the couple has already gotten to work, penning an open letter to major pharmaceutical companies, urging them to ensure “equitable vaccine access globally.” This is surely just the first of many stops on Meghan and Harry’s trip, as they prepare to use their platform to continue to advocate for those in need.

