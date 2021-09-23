Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Is Baring It All in This Incredible Teal Latex Look for the Savage x Fenty Show

When it comes to fashion and modeling, it really seems like no one is taking over the industry quite like Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna has been partnering with brands and designers like Swarovski, appeared on the cover of Vogue, and stunned on the Met Gala red carpet. Next, she’ll strut her stuff on the runway for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show, and Lourdes gave a behind-the scenes look at her lingerie in new photos she posted to Instagram.

The social media post featured a series of four images, with Lourdes rocking her teal lingerie and thigh-high latex boots. Madonna’s lookalike daughter posed up perfectly, sporting layers of jewels along with her sexy lingerie. In some photos, the 24-year-old even fashioned a luxurious coat that featured the exact some color — did monochrome ever look so good?

Lourdes shared the photos just before the Savage x Fenty show debuts on Amazon this Friday, September 24. The third volume of multi-hyphenate talent Rihanna’s fashion empire is sure to dazzle a lot of fans and will feature a number of familiar faces. Along with Lourdes, legendary model Cindy Crawford will also walk the runway for the fashion show.

But just because you weren’t able to snag a ticket to Rihanna’s showcase, doesn’t mean you can’t have a front-row seat. The Savage x Fenty 2021 fashion show will be available to stream on Amazon by tomorrow, so you can watch the entire show in the comfort of your own home! Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, so you can check out their catalog of content for free. After the trial, the price runs at $12.99 per month. Either way, it’s definitely a steal to see these dazzling looks while relaxing on your couch.

