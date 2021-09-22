Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Are Holding Each Other Close in This Sexy SKIMS Underwear Shoot

Well, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian sure know how to stop us in our tracks. The ladies teamed up with Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS, to show off the company’s best-selling Cotton line — but we are not sure if anyone will see the undergarments because these photos are smokin’ hot.

The press release shared that the campaign is “celebrating the duo’s friendship” and that is certainly one way to celebrate. The images show their fit figures as they share fruit while half-dressed in SKIMS — I mean, why not? Listen, it has all of us talking and both Megan and Kourtney look amazing in these photos. Some may say they are too racy, but we love that they are both moms, who haven’t shunned their sexy side one bit.

Donna Trope.

“I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” said Megan in the campaign release. And Kourtney promises that “SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!” SKIMS is promoting the line which includes the Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong (a major seller for them), the Triangle Bralette, and Scoop Neck Bra.

The women’s friendship started because of their boyfriends — Kourtney is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Megan is with Machine Gun Kelly. So naturally, a half-naked fashion campaign should come out of this — the Kardashians know how to capture a major pop culture moment. And we don’t think the men are complaining one bit about their girlfriends participating in the photoshoot given how much PDA we see from both couples. And at the end of the day, this is likely going to sell a lot of SKIMS, which will make Kim very happy.

