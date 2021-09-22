This Romantic Nicole Kidman Story About Keith Urban Is Solid Proof These Two Are Soulmates

We know Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s love story is cute. Like really cute. And somehow it’s gotten even hotter over the years? The Oscar-winning actress’s recent interview on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon is no exception. On the show to promote her latest role on Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, from David E. Kelley (of Big Little Lies), the actress’ story about when she was first swept off her feet by her now-husband is a genuine dose of sweet romance for the ages.

“He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out at 5 am in the morning and it was my birthday and he had flowers,” she began.

Note: Kidman then had to pause because the entire studio audience audibly swooned in a chorus of “awws.” She continued to melt everyone’s hearts by confessing, “And that was it. I was a goner. I’m like, ‘Yes I’ll marry you!'”

If you still weren’t convinced, Kidman (who was virtually streaming in) revealed she’s in Las Vegas because Urban was on a tour stop there. “Which is why I couldn’t be with you. I chose him,” she told Fallon. This seems like a good time to say some of us are still patiently waiting for their love story to be immortalized in a Lifetime Movie, a validation we deserve.

Celebrating 15 years of marriage this year, Kidman also confirmed she can sing, but would never do a duet album with her Grammy award-winning husband. A loss for her fans, but if you watch HBO’s The Undoing, enjoy her voice as she sings “Dream a Little Dream” which plays over the title sequence.

All eight episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are now streaming on Hulu.

