Cindy Crawford Is Back on the Runway in This Sexy, Silky Look For Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

Rihanna always knows how to recruit the best people for her Savage x Fenty shows, and her third installment, dropping Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime Video, is no exception. This year, supermodel Cindy Crawford makes her debut in the show and is showing no signs of slowing down her high-profile modeling career.

Crawford has always been beautiful, but she looks even more stunning in a blue slinky gown that she walks the runway in. (See the photo at People.) Her long legs are accented by the high slit, and the halter design shows off her toned arms. She tilts her head up to the sun with her eyes closed so we can see the turquoise-blue eyeshadow that adds a pop of color to her artfully created fashion look. Seriously, how is she 55 years old?

The supermodel seems equally excited about the show because she teased a sneak peek on her Instagram account, which was a brief clip of Crawford from behind, walking an outdoor catwalk in downtown Los Angeles. The trailer, released by Amazon, gives more insight into how epic the show is going to be. With cameos by Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Behati Prinsloo, Crawford is right where she belongs — in the mix with all of the hottest supermodels — in what looks to be a takeoff of the movie, Blade Runner.

We love that Crawford continues to kill it out there in the fashion industry and she has no plans to retire, especially with her mini-me daughter, Kaia Gerber, also making her mark on the runway. (We need more mother-daughter moments!) “Every year, I tell my kids I’m retiring. It’s a running joke in our family,” she posted on Instagram in 2016. “And yet every year, opportunities pop up that really excite me. While it’s true that I’m eager to shift my focus a bit to concentrate on my businesses, friends and family — I’m not making any final statements (not all headlines tell the whole story!). I have loved being part of the fashion industry for the past 30 years — and if that time has taught me anything, it’s this: never say never.”

