Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Scott Foley Is Nervous About Discussing Her in Front of His Wife

When was the last time you talked about your A-list ex in public? With Andy Cohen? In front of your current partner? Anyone? Just Scott Foley? In a new interview this week on Andy Cohen Live, Foley was lovingly grilled about his former showmance turned marriage with Jennifer Garner back on the late 90’s beloved drama Felicity. (In the Scott Foley Cinematic Universe, this is of course before he became Olivia Pope’s tortured love interest Captain Jake Ballard on Scandal.) The Garner ex turned adorably bashful when discussing the former romance in front of his current wife of 10+ years, Marika Dominczyk, but he bravely forged on to share how things are between him and Garner now.

Created by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, Felicity hosted a murderer’s row of guest stars, from Jennifer Garner, who played Foley’s girlfriend(!) to Tyra Banks, Kenan Thompson, and Teri Polo. After meeting on set, Garner and Foley were together for five years (married for three) before divorcing in 2004.

Opening up about the relationship, Foley was adorably nervous telling Andy Cohen, “It was a short lived marriage. We’re speaking about this with my current wife behind me. She’s laughing. She’s really enjoying the squirming I’m doing.” He added, “We were together for a total of about five years. I say that, I downplay that because my wife’s right behind me.”

So, no double dates for him and Garner? When Cohen asks what it’s like when they run into each other, here’s how Foley replied: “It wouldn’t be something that we would search out, but I’ve seen her a few times, especially when we were living in LA and Marika has been with me and, you know, everybody says, ‘Hi,’ and you’re cordial and you move on.”

You might recognize Foley’s current wife Marika Dominczyk for playing Dr. Eliza Minnick on Grey’s Anatomy, or on the red carpet since they got married in 2007. Now a father of three, it’s endearing to see Foley caring so much about what his wife thinks. Our advice: if he wants to change the topic, he can always bring up that time he modeled shirtless, in a bed with puppies, for a bed sheet brand! Unfortunately, Jennifer Garner did not engage in a comparable tell-all interview this week on a decades-old relationship, probably because she’s off being low-key with her latest beau.