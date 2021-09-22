Bill Gates Did Not Respond Well At All to This Jeffrey Epstein Question in a New Interview

Bill Gates probably regrets ever meeting convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein because it continues to haunt him to this day. He is consistently asked about his association with the now-deceased financier and he’s starting to get a little testy about it in interviews.

Gates appeared on PBS NewsHour on Tuesday with Judy Woodruff to talk about his philanthropic work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but the journalist found time to ask him about Epstein — and the Microsoft founder didn’t like it (at all). Woodruff went right in on him after she had wrapped her questions about his foundation. “You had a number of meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, who – when you met him 10 years ago – was convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors,” she said. “What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you’ve said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?”

Gates immediately shifted around in his chair and it was clear he was not pleased with the question asked. He responded, “Uh, you know, I had dinners with him. Uh, I regret doing that.” The billionaire then talked about trying to partner up for philanthropic reasons, but the meetings “didn’t result in what he purported” and says that he “cut [the meetings] off.” And then hoping Woodruff would just drop the topic, Gates added, “You know, that goes back a long time ago now. There’s – so there’s nothing new on that.”

Ah, but the PBS newscaster wasn’t done just yet, she pointed out that he continued to meet with him after the initial 2011 business proposal. Woodruff asked, “What did you do when you found out about his background?” A clearly agitated Gates doubled down on his answer about his “regret” in having dinner with Epstein multiple times and that “there’s nothing, absolutely nothing new on that.” We have to hand it to Woodruff for not giving up at this moment because she pushed on asking if any lessons were learned.

That’s when Gates just had it, he shrugged with his hands and said, “Well, he’s dead, so… you know, in general, you always have to be careful.” He then pivoted back to talking about the foundation and the work that he’s proud of — but Gates needs to realize that this story isn’t going away. With Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial coming up in November, her alleged role as Epstein’s recruiter for young girls might drag other high-powered names into the conversation (Prince Andrew?). Gates hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing in that respect, but any association with Epstein, even if it was just for philanthropic purposes, is the last thing anyone wants.

