Willie Garson’s Son Shared a Heartbreaking Look at How Much His Dad’s Love Meant to Him

Longtime fans, cast mates, and crew members of Sex and The City were shocked yesterday when news of actor Willie Garson’s death became public. The beloved actor passed away at the age of 57, following a towering career that included credits in TV series such as Hawaii Five-0, White Collar, and NYPD Blue. Among the emotional, heartfelt tributes that came following Garson’s death, none were as touching as the one shared by his son, Nathen.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen began the caption to his Instagram tribute, which featured three photos of Garson. The first image was taken while the actor stood atop some rocks looking out at the ocean; the second featured Garson seemingly hiding behind a sign; a third addition was a video showing Garson playing the trombone; and the fourth image showed Garson walking through a field of yellow flowers. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen’s caption continued.

“I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” Nathen wrote. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [SIC] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Garson adopted Nathen back in 2010 and commemorated his son’s “adoption day” in a January 27 Instagram post, featuring the father and son in adoption court. “January 27, 2010. Adoption Day, LA Children’s Court. Best day of my life. Always. It’s an honor [Nathen Garson], today and every day.” Nathen’s touching tribute received so much love and support in the comment section to his Instagram post. Garson was in production on the upcoming Sex and The City mini-series, And Just Like That, at the time of his death. Our hearts go out to Garson’s son, his friends and family.

