Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault Looks So Grown Up in This Rare Birthday Photo

It’s hard to believe that Salma Hayek is now a mother to a 14-year-old as daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault celebrates her birthday on Sept. 21. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star shared an emotional post honoring her only child that showcases how close the two of them are.

The photo on her Instagram page shows mother and daughter at sunset and in silhouette with their foreheads touching. The duo holds hands as they sweetly look into each other’s eyes (and it looks like Valentina is almost as tall as her mom now). Hayek posted a loving caption in both English and Spanish, “My precious girl, you are everything to me. Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light Happy Birthday 🎂🎈 Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU.”

Hayek has made Valentina a priority in her life, even pushing back Hollywood projects at times to be at home with her more. “I try to be really present with her, and really listen to her, and make it up day by day,” Hayek explained to Red in 2017, “because they change so quickly.” The actress was 41 years old when she had her daughter, so as an “older mom,” she wanted to be “with Valentina as much as possible.” She continued, “She was with me on the cover shoot and she felt like a participant – she wasn’t just sitting there on the iPad. This is so important. You have to drag children into participating in life. It takes a lot of work and mummies are very tired because most of us work and life is exhausting, especially if you are an older mom like me, but you have to make the effort.”

With Valentina now in her teens, Hayek is cherishing every major milestone — and she doesn’t mind sharing that with the world. “Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life,” she wrote on her birthday last year. “…You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever.”

