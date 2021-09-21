Chelsea Handler Is In Love & Sharing it With the World For the First Time in Years

Everyone has been wondering about Chelsea Handler’s dating life after she opened up on Instagram on Monday that she is “finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is.” And now, we have the reveal of who the mystery man is; the one who has given the comedian “hope.”

Handler is dating another comedian, Jo Koy, who was formerly a panelist on Chelsea Lately and is currently hosting Metal Shop Masters on Netflix — but their friendship already has a long history given the fact they used to work together. The two were first spotted at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in late August, according to Page Six, and Koy remained coy about their relationship on TMZ Live in early September using the “great friends” line to keep their dating situation private. But Handler is now ready to tell the world.

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love,” she captioned a pensive sunset photo on Instagram. “And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.” While the duo has yet to make it Instagram official on their feed, they’re definitely showing each other off on their Instagram Story.

Handler has dated high-profile men in the past, including chef Bobby Flay, 50 Cent, CEO of Comcast Ted Harbert (and yes, her E! boss) and hotelier André Balazs, so she’s used to the spotlight on her dating life. But this type of gushing joy is something we rarely see from the TV host — and it’s really sweet to see.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.

