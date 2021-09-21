Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Were a United Front on Christina Haack’s Engagement News

On Monday, Christina Haack announced her engagement to her new beau Joshua Hall through a relationship goals-worthy post on Instagram. While fans are quite shocked about the news, they’re even more shocked with how amicable Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young’s reactions were to the news.

In an interview with People, in response to the news, El Moussa said “We ​​just saw, but congratulations!” Young added, “Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids. “We’re looking forward to the next chapter of everyone’s lives.”

El Moussa’s friendly response has come as a shock to many fans, especially since their infamous on-set fight. Back in July, the footage was leaked of El Moussa allegedly berating his ex-wife when she signaled to him that it was time to return to filming and comparing her to Heather Rae Young.

Tarek El Moussa says that no exes, including Christina Anstead, will be at his and Heather Rae Young's wedding. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/UOBYdDJd6e — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 8, 2020

But it seems as though Haack and El Moussa have left that incident behind her. For her engagement announcement, Haack posted three photos with a simple caption of marriage-based emojis. The photos consisted of the happy couple posing by a dinner table and enjoying a sunset in Los Cabos, Mexico. While they originally went to celebrate Hall’s birthday, they’re coming back from Mexico with more plans on the horizon.

The couple started dating a few months before confirming their relationship back in July. However, they sparked engagement rumors last month when she accidentally posted photos with the sparkling ring, only to repost the photos with the ring photoshopped out. But now it seems they’re ready to make it Instagram official.

Everyone seems to be on Cloud Nine, and we couldn’t be happier for them. Congratulations to the happy couple!

