Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Taking Their First Trip Together Since Lilibet Was Born

Just over three months after the birth of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to take a big step — or in this case, perhaps a flight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to New York City at the end of the month for the Global Citizen Live from Central Park event on September 25, Global Citizen announced. The couple will attend the 24-hour global broadcast event, from the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park, and continue to use their platform and influence for good by collaborating with international leaders in an effort to ensure vaccine equity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple has already gotten started on their duties, too. Prince Harry and Meghan penned an open letter to several CEOs of pharmaceutical companies, which you can read here, entreating them to ensure “equitable vaccine access globally so that people are protected, economies can recover, and this global pandemic can be brought to an end everywhere.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also co-Vax Live Campaign Chairs, which occurred in May 2021.

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning cover for Time 100! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look amazing posing for this new honor. https://t.co/9nwQLnCw7Z — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2021

In May, Harry attended the TV taping of Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. During his appearance, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech on the importance of championing the global community’s access to vaccines, as well as the dangers of misinformation. Prior to and since that event, Meghan and Harry have demonstrated that their efforts to be of service and use their platforms for good is among their main priorities beyond their family.

With their upcoming NYC trip marking their first time leaving Montecito as parents of two, it’s clear how important this cause is to both of them. Like so many parents with young kids, the Sussexes are in a position where they’ve gotten their own shots, but their kids Archie and Lilibet aren’t yet eligible, which means that a severe case of COVID-19 is still a very real threat to their family. As usual, Harry and Meghan have taken their personal experience and translated it to a way to help others, by showing up at NYC’s Global Citizen Live and promoting vaccine access for all — a cause that, these days, must feel just as important to them as parents as it does to them as advocates.

