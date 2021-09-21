Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Has More Impact as an Artist Than He Does

With every new date night, photo op, and Instagram post, it’s very clear that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s renewed romance is going as steady as ever. But along with showing longtime fans that they are completely committed to one another, it’s also quite apparent that they each really respect the work the other does. Affleck recently sung Lopez’s praises in a new profile on the multi-hyphenate “On The Floor” singer, in which he acknowledged how Lopez is an inspiration to women of color.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” the actor/director shared with Adweek, in a new profile on Lopez. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people,” Affleck noted. But Lopez has a reach and influence that extends far beyond the entertainment industry.

“Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country,” he explained. “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.” Affleck and Lopez have long been supporters of each other’s work. Even when the two weren’t together, they still had nothing but compliments to dole out about one another!

But now that the two are back together, it’s really incredible to see Affleck acknowledge and appreciate how much of a reach Lopez’s work has had over the course of the past few decades. It really speaks to the maturation of the couple’s relationship, and how they see one another and the impact of their respective careers. Whether it’s hitting a red carpet premiere, or gushing about one another in interviews, we cannot wait to see how these two continue to support and champion one another.

