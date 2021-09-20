Sharon Stone Posed in a Slinky Black Bathing Suit For This Red-Hot Reminder to Prioritize Self-Care

Sharon Stone is proving time and time again that she is an ageless beauty. Her latest Instagram post shows off her stunning figure relaxing alongside a gorgeous seaside escape — and living her best life at the age of 63.

The black one-piece swimsuit complements her long legs and boasts a plunging neckline that is ruched at the waist. Stone stretches out along the cliff under the beaming rays of the sun as she looks off into the beautiful coastline. She reminded her followers that, “Self-Care Matters” in her caption — and honestly, this is the type of self-care we would love to be doing on a Monday afternoon.

After a brain hemorrhage in 2001, Stone completely changed her perspective about health and how she treats her body. “I don’t choose to make growing older a negative. I choose to get older. Growing older is my goal... I was in an ICU for nine days and the survival rate for what I went through is very low,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. “I don’t need someone to make me feel bad about growing older. I’ll tell you what makes you feel bad: when you think you might not.”

She also changed up her diet to exclude alcohol because she wanted to get cut just like Madonna. “I asked my trainer, ‘What am I not doing? Find out what she’s doing!’ She came back and said, ‘I don’t think she drinks any alcohol.’ So I decided to try zero for three months. And I saw a huge difference,” she recalled to the media outlet. But Stone isn’t perfect when it comes to her diet, there still is one cheat food that she loves. “I don’t eat a lot of processed food, though I haven’t been able to get potato chips out of my mind,” she admitted to WebMD.

We have to hand it to Stone because she looks amazing and if some of these health tips work for her (and Madonna), maybe we should add them to our daily regimen, too.

