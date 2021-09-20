Christina Haack Confirmed She’s Engaged to Boyfriend Joshua Hall 2 Months After Going Public

Christina Haack is looking forward to the future after confirming the worst-kept secret about her engagement to realtor Joshua Hall. The Christina on the Coast star consistently added and deleted photos with the diamond ring from her social media pages over the last month — at least now, we can officially congratulate her.

Haack announced the news with a carousel of images and a series of emojis in the caption, “❤️♾🔒🗝 💍.” She also changed her bio on Instagram, which now reads, “Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall.” The first photo shows the duo wrapped in an embrace with a fancy dinner set on the sand at the beach. The second picture is of them kissing, and the final photo is a selfie of the couple smiling at the camera with a profile shot of the gorgeous ring.

The TV personality celebrated Hall’s birthday over the weekend with an emotional post about how he gives her “that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection” all at once. She hinted at their forever status by writing, “It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. Happy birthday baby. I love you Josh.” She ended her birthday caption with an infinity emoji, which was certainly a big clue that things were well beyond the casual stage for them.

Haack hasn’t revealed too much about Hall, preferring to keep their relationship strictly relegated to social media posts with little chatter to the press. They met sometime in the spring, but she didn’t confirm their dating status until July. A source confirmed to People that it was love at first sight for them. “They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection,” they said. “They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise.”

Even though their engagement status is public, we don’t think they will change their privacy strategy soon. They will likely leave the public wedding plans to her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, whose wedding is just weeks away. Congratulations, Christina and Joshua!

