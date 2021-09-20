Gwyneth Paltrow Is Spilling New Details on How She & Brad Pitt Got Ready For a Premiere Together While They Were Dating

Gwyneth Paltrow has always had gorgeous blonde locks, but not every single haircut has been a success. We are thinking back to that short twinning bob she shared with then-boyfriend Brad Pitt — and the Goop founder finally has an answer to how those matching hairdos came to be.

In a new Instagram video, Paltrow chats with her assistant, Kevin Keating, about her new hair-care product launch, GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum, which naturally leads to a discussion about that very 1997 moment at the premiere of The Devil’s Own. She took a look at the photo with her and Pitt, swooned, “Aw, matching haircuts.” And then she revealed exactly how this lookalike moment happened, sharing, “We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this. I love Chris.” Keating jokes about what it was like to be with her twin and she jokingly asks, “Sexually?” Of course, that generated zero response, but she also refused to call Pitt to talk about the haircut — missed opportunity!

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has reminisced about her former fiancé. In April, she appeared in Vogue‘s “Life in Looks” where she commented on a throwback photo of the duo in their classic casual fashion. “I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt,” she said. “He was so nice and we were a very ’90s couple. I know that the Calvin Klein leather jacket is one of my favorite pieces. I’ve always dressed with jeans and a white T-shirt.”

Now that Paltrow has given us her thoughts on her former relationship with Pitt, we need him to chime in. Surely he has some thoughts on their matching ‘dos and he must have a good story or two about their time together — we need to make this happen.

