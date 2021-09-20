Prince Harry’s Nanny Is Finally Seeing Justice For the Awful Rumor That She Was Pregnant by Prince Charles

Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview with journalist Martin Bashir continues to have a ripple effect 26 years after it first aired. The TV presenter falsified documents to make the Princess of Wales believe that Prince Harry and Prince William’s nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was not only having an affair with Prince Charles, but became pregnant as a result of their entanglement.

Of course, none of this was true, but Bashir went so far as to present Diana with a fake abortion “receipt,” per The Telegraph, via People. Now that the journalist’s deceitful methods used to secure the interview have come to light after a major investigation, Legge-Bourke is finally seeing justice from the BBC in the form of monetary compensation. “Tiggy Legge-Bourke was right at the centre of Bashir’s manipulation and it is right that the damage caused to her is recognised by the BBC,” an insider told the U.K. publication. The former nanny will see a payout “in excess of £100,000” (over $137,400) in the near future.

The final investigative report was handed down in May by retired judge Lord Dyson, who implicated Bashir for creating fake bank statements and presenting them to Diana’ brother Earl Spencer to gain access to his sister. The journalist alleged that the royal staff was leaking information about Diana and her family for money — and the interview was a way for her to tell her side of the story. The Legge-Bourke rumor was an additional way to get the Princess of Wales to reveal more royal family secrets — and it was downright cruel.

Bashir will not be prosecuted for his manipulative actions and he half-heartedly apologized, per the BBC, in response to the investigation’s findings, saying it was “an action I deeply regret,” but he still blamed the Princess of Wales for making the “personal choice… to take part in the interview.” Sadly, the damage is done and the wounds are deep — Diana is not here to see any repercussions play out, but Legge-Bourke will at least see some justice almost three decades later.

