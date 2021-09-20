Tori Spelling Shared the Cutest Throwback Photos With Legendary Mom Candy Spelling For Her Birthday

There’s something very special and significant about the bonds between mothers and daughters, and on her mom’s 76th birthday, Tori Spelling wanted to celebrate how far her relationship with her mother has come. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the sweetest series of photos to Instagram on her mom, Candy Spelling’s, birthday. Among the images was a precious baby photo of Tori, throwback photos of Candy, and so much more.

The first image that Tori shared to her carousel Instagram post was a photo of herself as a baby, sitting outside on a blanket with a favorite toy while her mom looked down at her with so much love. The second image featured a stunning black-and-white photo of Candy, with wind-swept hair and smiling at the camera. Another throwback image featured a cute snap of Candy and Tori looking at each other with soft smiles and sweet expressions. Far more touching than the photos, however, were the words Tori wrote as her caption.

“Happy Birthday to this goddess that created me,” the actress and mom of five began the caption. “Have a glorious birthday [Candy Spelling]. All the loves from generations of kiddos and grand kiddos. xo.” Tori and Candy’s relationship hasn’t always been easy. But in recent years, it seems that the two women have opened a new chapter and made an effort to restore their bond.

“It’s good, really good right now,” Tori said of her relationship with her mom, after a fan called in on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in August 2019, per People. The Spelling women spent years estranged from each other in the late aughts and early 2010s. Although the two downplayed their strained relationship in the public eye, it was clear that their connection was seemingly fractured. In the time since, though, those wounds have been mended, and their bond appears to be closer than it was before.

