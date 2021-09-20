See The Royal Family’s Warm Congratulations to Princess Beatrice for Welcoming Her Baby Girl

The British royal family just keeps growing! Just over four months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, into the world, another royal baby arrived just this past weekend. Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Saturday, September 18, and the royal family was so excited about the news.

As tradition, Buckingham Palace made the joyous announcement that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their baby girl. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter,” the statement read, which was also shared to Instagram. Naturally, there was great fanfare throughout the royal family, and the official Instagram account also included a touching message to the couple.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” the statement read. Princess Beatrice and her baby girl, whose name has yet to be revealed, are also “doing well,” the statement included, adding that “the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi were initially supposed to get married in May 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the wedding was pushed to July 2020, and the two married in a small, private ceremony at Windsor. Princess Beatrice has reportedly already been quite hands-on with her husband when it comes to raising Christopher, whom Mapelli Mozzi shares with Dara Huang. While this year has definitely been full of surprises for the couple, this was definitely a happy occasion the entire royal family can celebrate!

