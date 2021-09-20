Kaley Cuoco’s Gorgeous Emmys Color Scheme Suggests She’s Feeling Sunny About Her Newly Single Status

Kaley Cuoco made her first red carpet appearance since she announced her split from husband Karl Cook, but Emmys weekend looked sunny for The Flight Attendant star judging from her red carpet fashions. On both Saturday and Sunday, the actress chose the color yellow for her wardrobe, which definitely denotes optimism and happiness, despite going through a hard time in her personal life.

Cuoco chose Vera Wang to help her make a bright statement at the show with an on-trend. neon-yellow gown accented with flowers on the spaghetti straps (and it has pockets). But that wasn’t the only time she sported the color over the celebratory weekend. She wore a flirty Stella McCartney dress with bell sleeves — and this time, it was a golden yellow. The Manolo Blahnik heels also gave the color a full head-to-toe spotlight — and when the end of the night required a shoe change, she stepped into her Nikes with a bit of yellow.

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images.

The TV star attended the show solo and she looked confident posing on the red carpet. It was a big day for her because she was nominated for the HBO Max show for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. While Hacks star Jean Smart went home with the Emmy, Cuoco made sure to give her a warm embrace before she headed to the stage to collect her award. We love women supporting each other since that category was stacked with tremendous talent.

And we loved seeing Cuoco in such good, sunny-side-up spirits the entire evening — we think there are wonderful things ahead for her — both personally and professionally.

Before you go, click here to see all the times celebrity kids stole the show on the Emmys red carpet.

