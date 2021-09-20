Ewan McGregor Gave a Rare Peek Into Family Life With Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Their New Baby At the Emmys

The Primetime Emmy Awards was the perfect date night for so many A-list couples in Hollywood. Among them were Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who — on top of looking absolutely precious while posing on the red carpet — were somehow even more precious when McGregor won the Emmy Award for Outstanding lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Halston. Once he was on stage, the actor gave a sweet shout-out to his partner, their new baby, and his four daughters.

“We’ll take this home and show it to our new little boy and to my beautiful girls who I know are watching,” McGregor said of his daughters, adding a “hello to you too!” Prior to getting up on stage, McGregor and Winstead shared a sweet moment and Winstead was right there to give her partner a huge hug once he was back to their table.

McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child together after keeping the Birds of Prey actress’ pregnancy completely shielded from the press. It wasn’t until two of McGregor’s daughters posted congratulations on Instagram that fans even knew the private couple had welcomed their little boy, who’s they named Laurie.

Prior to his relationship with Winstead, McGregor was married to Eve Mavrakis from 1995 until their divorce was finalized in 2020. The couple share four daughters — Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk — two of whom are adopted. It’s clear that this night was definitely a big evening for families, and that was just the same for McGregor and Winstead!

Before you go, click here to see all the times celebrity kids stole the show on the Emmys red carpet.

