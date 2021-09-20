Kate Winslet Reminded Us She’s a Mom to 3 Kids With Her Mare of Easttown Emmys Speech

Kate Winslet’s day-to-day life may not look much like other moms’ lives, but when she got up on stage to accept her Emmy award for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for playing Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown, she spoke on behalf of moms everywhere for a moment before reminding us that, behind that Hollywood star façade, she’s a mom first and foremost too. Winslet shouted out creator Brad Inglesby for having come up with the character of Mare that had so many viewers hooked into the HBO drama week after week, then spoke directly to her husband Edward Abel Smith with an address that still has us choked up thinking about it.

Addressing Inglesby, Winslet thanked the screenwriter for the creation of Mare midway through her speech: “You created a middle-aged imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated quite honestly.”

Winslet clearly appreciated it as a mother herself, as she turned to add her three children to her list of thank-you’s while accepting the win: “My children, Mia, Joe and Bear, the greatest people in the world.

The star ended her speech with a thank-you to her husband before leaving the stage: “And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life, yes! I am the winner!”

Winslet and Smith married in 2012 and welcomed son Bear Blaze Winslet in December 2013. The Titanic star has two older children: daughter Mia Threapleton (age 20), whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, and son Joe Mendes (age 17), whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Mendes.

Clearly, Winslet and Smith are more in love than ever these days — and we love that the biggest win for Winslet is getting to hold her man’s hand for the rest of her life. We hope these two had a perfect rest of their night!

