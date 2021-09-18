Prince Charles’ Final Conversation with Prince Philip May Surprise You

Losing anyone special in your life is never easy, especially when it’s a close parent. The royal family suffered a great loss this year, following the death of the beloved Prince Philip. Not to mention, his funeral was the first time we saw Prince Harry and Prince William together publicly following that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. BBC will be releasing the documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” Wednesday night, in celebration of the Duke of Edinburgh. In the documentary, Prince Charles opened up about his final conversation with his dad…and the subject of their discussion may surprise you.

Daily Mail obtained a clip from the documentary, sharing that Charles said his final conversation with Philip was actually centered around philip’s 100th birthday milestone. Charles had mentioned the idea of having a party, saying, “‘We’re talking about your birthday,'” and then spoke up so Philip could hear him better. “‘We’re talking about your birthday! And whether there’s going to be reception!'” Apparently, Philip wasn’t the biggest fan of having a 100th birthday celebration. Philip replied, “Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?”

Also in the trailer, both Harry and William shared their experiences with their granddad. William said, “He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done, really.” Harry shared, “What you see is what you go with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him.”

Our hearts go out to the royal family as they continue grieving the loss of Prince Philip, and we look forward to learning more in “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” next week.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Philip’s remarkable life.

