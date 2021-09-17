Jennifer Lopez Gave a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How She Prepared For Her Red Carpet Return With Ben Affleck

While we would all like to wake up and look like Jennifer Lopez on any given day, even J.Lo needs a team of people to help her look picture perfect. That’s why the pop star gave her followers an inside look at what her day was like on the last day of the Venice Film Festival aka her big red carpet return with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The video clip feels like a romantic film as it flips back and forth between black-and-white footage and color images. Lopez starts her morning off with a sheet mask (just like us), but then the glam squad comes in to give her the J.Lo glow (not like us). The Shotgun Wedding star goes from a high ponytail for her daytime look to glamorous movie star waves for the premiere of Affleck’s The Last Duel. If only our trip to Venice, Italy looked this luxurious — we were stomping around the city as tourists do, not being ushered around like an A-lister.

What’s fascinating about this behind-the-scenes look is that this trip was just as important to Lopez as it was to Affleck. They were there to support his film, but she snuck in some time to work with Dolce & Gabbana and J.Lo Beauty while she was there. It shows how high-profile both of their careers are — and when you put them together, they are a major Hollywood power couple.

In-between all of that work comes their focus on family. With Bennifer planning on spending the holidays together with their blended family, it shows the merging of their professional and personal empire. While some critics may think this romance is just a PR strategy, this is a real romance buoyed by the publicity machine — and she knows how to work it from every angle.

