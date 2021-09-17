Kaia Gerber Has Grown Into the Spitting Image of Mom Cindy Crawford in These Gorgeous 20th Birthday Photos

Kaia Gerber celebrated her 20th birthday in style surrounded by her boyfriend, Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, and other close pals. The model shared moments from the celebration in a very stylized black-and-white carousel of photos, but the only thing we could see is how much she looks like her stunning supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford.

She’s the spitting image of her mother at the same age — you can see it in their sweet smile and even in her profile when she sits down next to her friend in a bathtub (where every good party winds up). With those gorgeous family genes, it’s no wonder Kaia followed in her mother’s footsteps — it’s something Crawford is proud of, especially when she landed her first cover of Vogue in May. “Congrats @kaiagerber on your first solo American Vogue cover,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your inner and outer beauty shines through today and every day. So proud of the young woman you are and excited to watch you continue your journey. I guess all those times we played ‘photoshoot’ in my closet paid off!”

But there’s pressure on Kaia to deliver since her mom is one of the most famous faces in the modeling industry, and dad Rande Gerber had a successful print modeling career, too. “It wasn’t like ‘Cindy Crawford’ was my mom, she was just mom and she happened to be a model,” she told I-D in 2020. “It was only when I started working in the fashion industry that I began to really grasp her impact and influence.”

Kaia learned to embrace her mother’s legacy and learn from the positive (and negative) experiences she had in the industry — and now, she feels blessed to have Crawford as a mentor and a mom. “You know, at first, I feel like I was rejecting the idea of being anything like my mom because that was what everybody told me I was like,” she shared. “And now, the more I find I have in common with her, the prouder I am, because I admire her so much.”

