Irina Shayk Is Opening Up About How the Paparazzi Have Frightened Her Young Daughter With Bradley Cooper

If there’s one thing that’s hard about raising a child in the public eye, it’s the paparazzi. It’s fine when the parents are out and about by themselves, but it’s a whole new level of frightening when it happens to the kids. And Irina Shayk is opening up about her four-year-old daughter Lea, from her relationship with Bradley Cooper, having to deal with such grown-up situations at a young age.

It’s gotten to the point that Lea can sense that they are lurking when she’s out in the street with one of her parents. “Sometimes my daughter is scared — she sees the paparazzi from miles away,” Shayk told Highsnobiety‘s HIGHStyle. “She’s a KGB baby.” That forces some grown-up talks with their preschool-aged daughter and it’s unsettling for all of them. “We had to explain to her, like, ‘They’re just doing their job. By selling pictures, they make their living,” she said. “You don’t have to be scared.’”

Even with some paparazzi adhering to celebs’ wishes to not photograph their children, there are plenty of other photographers that only care about the shot — not the child’s well-being. Jennifer Garner shared that her three children with Ben Affleck now have a fear of cameras after constantly being chased as young kids. “I’d go do a school run and it’d be 15 cars going with me,” Garner admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. “I never had a day without them, and if I did, if I made it to a park by hiding in the bottom of the pool man’s truck or something, then a nanny would see me there and call a number and they’d swarm.”

It seems that certain stars are more of a target than other actors, Shayk had to deal with the rumors of a Cooper-Lady Gaga affair during the 2019 Oscars season, plus her recent, but brief, dating situation with Kanye West and Garner was married to Affleck, who always seems to court drama and headlines. This has made both women, and their kids, targets of the paparazzi. While the media are a part of their work-life, it does seem unfair for the paparazzi to make money off the stars’ kids — they certainly didn’t have anyone ask for their permission.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity moms who quit Hollywood to raise their kids.

