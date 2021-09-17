Prince William Has a TV Show of His Own Coming Out Amid Prince Harry’s Netflix Deal

It looks like the Cambridge’s modern approach to the monarchy is taking them to TV! Roughly one year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal, and weeks following Archewell Productions’ first animated series with the streamer announcement, Prince William and Sir David Attenborough are teaming up for the BBC series The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, which will appear on BBC One and Discovery Plus. The series highlights a cause close to the Cambridge’s heart, and the partnership with Attenborough is definitely something Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids will be excited about.

The Earthshot Prize was originally created by Prince William and originated from his Royal Foundation charity in October 2020, which seeks to meet the challenges of climate change and environmental issues. Throughout the series, Prince William and Sir David Attenborough will highlight 15 finalists focusing their efforts on environmental restoration and their work to save the planet. The areas the series will focus on include Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate, as seen in the video below.

Watch the highlights of the Finalists announcement by Prince William. Find out more about The Earthshot Prize: https://t.co/JjDhnSpNoG pic.twitter.com/NJdf5UaRuh — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) September 17, 2021

Climate change has been one of the issues at the cornerstone of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans to modernize the monarchy, and their kids have already shown an interest in the global issue, too. Back in October 2020, around the time that Prince William’s Earthshot initiative launched, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis each had the opportunity to ask Sir David Attenborough a question about the ongoing challenges facing our planet. The celebrated Naturalist offered some pretty encouraging responses to the Cambridge kids, and this new partnership between Attenborough and Prince William takes a major step forward in the royal family’s involvement in the international conversation.

Longtime fans of the royals already knew that Prince William and Prince Harry’s generation of the British royal family were going to modernize the monarchy for a contemporary, ever-adapting world. It’s clear just how much this particular issue resonates with Prince William and his family. And as the future King of England uses his platform to highlight the climate crisis and the people trying to combat it, we can only look forward to how this vital cause will grow in the years to come.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.

