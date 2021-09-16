Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Already Planning For the Holidays Together as a Family

The kids just went back to school, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t wasting any time planning the holidays together. Of course, this time around looks much different than the first time they dated because they each have a family to include in their celebrations.

That means making sure 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, from Lopez’s marriage to Marc Anthony, and Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, Affleck’s children from his union to Jennifer Garner, are well taken care of. “They plan on spending the holidays together with the kids and also taking some solo trips,” a source shared with ET. “They want to be together all of the time, so their next big things are Thanksgiving and Christmas with all the kids. There is a lot to coordinate, so they are figuring it out.” The kids will need to spend time with their other side of the family in addition to Bennifer, so we imagine there is a master calendar to plan everything perfectly.

Last night at the MET Gala, Ben Affleck and @JLo shared a masked kiss after Lopez walked the arrival carpet solo. ♥️ https://t.co/zrMiyI2eVO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 14, 2021

And there don’t seem to be any concerns from Garner, who has embraced her ex-husband’s second-time-around love interest because “her kids love J.Lo and J.Lo loves them too.” The Yes Day actress has always been in Affleck’s corner even in the dark times of his addiction. Her main priority is that everyone is “happy” because and she feels that the situation “is all positive.” The insider added, “Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are getting along so well in a co-parenting sense and all is good.”

With the couple recently making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, it feels like their romance is headed in a more permanent direction. The blending of their families was of top concern to them and it’s “important for them to do things as a unit that make their families happy.” We can’t wait to see how and where the two spend their holiday season with the kids, but we are also wondering if an engagement is on the horizon — it wouldn’t surprise us.

