Jessica Simpson Shared the Sweetest Family Photo With All 3 Kids For Husband Eric Johnson’s Birthday

Jessica Simpson decided to honor husband Eric Johnson’s 42nd birthday on Sept. 15 with the cutest shot of the entire family. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singers and her lookalike kids, daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2, and son Ace, 8, surrounded Johnson with love in the charming image.

“42 yrs ago today, you were born and without a doubt, I knew that God created you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person,” Simpson sweetly wrote in the caption. “My ALL in everything, my every day and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak. The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life I was truly born to love you.”

The couple met in 2010 and started a family with the birth of Maxwell in 2012 and Ace in 2013. The following year they walked down the aisle in a romantic wedding, where they swapped vows under lush greenery. After revealing her struggles with addiction in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, it seems their relationship has only grown stronger. “As a child I talked to God asking for you and you found me when my heart least expected eternal intimacy,” she continued in the Instagram post. “I am graced to be living within your soul and you within mine until the end of time.”

With her sobriety firmly under her belt since late 2017, the family is a bonded group. “I am HAPPY it is your BIRTHDAY…the blessed day this world received the gift of you is the greatest day of the year for so many, but especially for your fortunate wife and our beautifully perfect children,” she summed up. “I love you. Maxwell loves you. Ace loves you. Birdie loves you.”

