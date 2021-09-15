Beyoncé & Jay-Z Are Paying Nearly $4 Million Per Week to Vacation on This Luxurious Mega Yacht

Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t grace us with their presence at the Met Gala this week, but we can’t blame them at all — they’ve been too busy living their best lives on a superyacht in the Mediterranean. The photos the couple has given us on Bey’s Instagram account leave no question that they are a part of the elite one-percent because this yacht is exquisite.

The Flying Fox is a $400-million private cruise ship that can be chartered out for $4 million per week, making this a vacation that only the mega-rich can afford. (See the photos here.) There are a lot of rumors that the boat is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but that seems to be a questionable fact depending on who you talk to. And because this is no ordinary yacht, designer Mark Berryman came in to create gorgeous interiors filled with “bamboo, teak and oak,” according to Boat International.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a pick of 10 VIP suites, but it’s likely they chose the master stateroom, which comes well-equipped for any A-list celebrity. We are talking about a bedroom with his and her dressing areas, a hot tub, a salon with a wood fireplace and a private office in case either of them has business to tend to on their vacation. There’s also a staff of 54 crew members, who specialize in everything from sports (if you need a little exercise) to beauty specialists (in case a facial is in order).

And we can’t forget about the food! The Carters are dining in style this week with chefs who can cater to their every whim, which is probably a good idea since their three kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, are with them — picky eaters can be accommodated. The family can feast on a “Michelin-star restaurant” meal or keep it more casual on the bridge deck with food from the “Teppanyaki grill, rotisserie oven, BBQ or spit roast tandoori oven.” Whatever menu they decide, they are going to eat well on their vacation — and it certainly puts any commercial cruise any of us might take to shame. Next time, we want to travel with the Carters (only if they pay for it).

