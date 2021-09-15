Halle Berry & Van Hunt Are Following Kourtney Kardashian’s Lead on PDA in This Steamy New Photo

Halle Berry and Van Hunt might be giving Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA photos a run for their money. The Oscar winner and her musician boyfriend are upping their heat score on her Instagram account with their latest steamy photo.

Berry is cozied up to her man as she leans back to kiss him and it looks like nobody else exists in their love bubble — they only have eyes for each other. She captioned the image, “held me down, now we’re both up…” OK, they are definitely in love and it’s that can’t-keep-my-hands-off-you kind of love (just like Kourtney and Travis). And don’t worry, this isn’t a one-sided relationship, Hunt feels the same way about the John Wick star.

He’s on record calling Berry his “muse” when it comes to his music and it carries over into his personal life. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” he shared with ET. “I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.” It appears that their relationship was on full blast from the moment they met because an Us Weekly source claimed last winter that Berry knew right away that “Van [was] the one for her and that she could “see herself settling down with him.”

Berry waited a long time to find the right man for her. She shared words of wisdom on Valentine’s Day to those who might have been lonely on the romantic holiday. “To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right… I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing,” she wrote to her followers. “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal… your person… even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

