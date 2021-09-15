Justin Bieber Had One Met Gala Moment That Has Fans Convinced Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant

Justin and Hailey Bieber looked stunning on the Met Gala red carpet, especially that jeweled Saint Laurent gown! But it’s not their elegant appearance that is making waves in the news, it’s one particular moment, when the couple was posing for the photographers, that has fans questioning on social media whether the model is pregnant with their first child.

Justin touched Hailey’s belly (and if fans are great lip-readers) they believe she told him, “Don’t make it so obvious” while she brushes his hand aside. (See the clip here.) He then put his hand in the pocket of his pants seemingly to make sure he doesn’t give away their possible pregnancy. Of course, there’s been no announcement by the couple and Hailey’s fit figure didn’t even show a hint of pregnancy., but we certainly know every woman’s body is unique when it comes to pregnancy — if she’s even pregnant at all.

This wouldn’t be the first time the duo has had pregnancy rumors surrounding them. In July, Justin sent fans in a frenzy when he captioned a gorgeous black-and-white photo of them, “mom and dad.” Hailey had to jump in the comments to quell the craziness that was already beginning just based on that social media post. She wrote, “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted. 😂” So either Justin is terrible at keeping secrets or he really wants to be a father — that is what it comes down to.

And having a family while they were still in their 20s is something they’ve always been planning. “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future,” Hailey told Elle earlier this year. “We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.” So a possible pregnancy isn’t out of the question, but the couple has to be aligned on how they tell their big news to the world (if and when Hailey is pregnant). Now there’s been no confirmation from the adorable duo, there’s also been no denial either — so this is a story we will have to keep our eyes on (or watch Justin’s belly-cupping hands).

