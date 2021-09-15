Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Appear to Have a Standing Invite to a Royal Family Reunion This Summer

After an exhausting year of bickering played out in the press, it seems that the royal family might be ready for a truce. A reunion could be possible at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2, 2022, since the events would be all about the matriarch of the family and not about who is right in this family feud.

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly that he believes this is the perfect time for everyone to “reconnect” after being separated for so long by the pandemic (and only Prince Harry’s brief visits without the rest of his family). “All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year,” he shared. “They’re going to support her [and] the headlines shouldn’t be about them.”

Now that we know what was happening behind the scenes, these dad quotes from Prince Harry seem so bittersweet. ♥️ https://t.co/Frj3QoJtbl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2021

And no one would be more receptive to this idea than the Queen herself because she’s always described Harry and Meghan as “much-loved members of the family.” Bullen also thinks that “the Queen rises above all of this petty bickering” because “this is her family” and “she wants to be [with] them.” But she isn’t the only one who wants to see her stateside grandson, his wife and their kids join them, somebody else seems to be missing having everyone together: Prince Charles.

He reportedly “really wants to meet his granddaughter” and he’s ready to put the past behind them. “Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on,” Bullen added. “So the family will want to meet each other.” That seemingly open invite should hopefully make Meghan and Harry feel welcome back into the palace fold. Sure, it will be awkward at first, but there’s been so much hurt (much of it thrown around by the British tabloids) in the family — it’s time to put this feud to bed for good.

