Prince Charles Sharing These Sweet Father-Son Photos For Prince Harry’s Birthday Is Giving Us Hope For the Future

There’s no denying that there is still some clear tension that still lingers between Prince Charles and Prince Harry. But on special occasions, those complicated feelings are put to the wayside in exchange for a thoughtful, touching reminder of better times. On the Duke of Sussex’s 37th birthday, Prince Charles shared a moving tribute to his son on social media, and the images are giving us hope that better days are ahead for the father-son pair.

The Prince of Wales utilized the official Clarence House social media accounts to share three photos of his son. Of the three, two featured Prince Charles and Prince Harry. One showed the father-son duo sharing a laugh at a royal event, while another pictured an even younger, pre-teen or teenage Harry posing for a photo op with his father at another engagement. “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” The Prince of Wales’ caption read.

Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rGhu2BtsX3 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2021

The photos and birthday wish were a meaningful tribute to Prince Harry, despite the complicated relationship the Duke of Sussex has with his father. Since his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Prince Harry hasn’t been averse to recollecting some of the difficulties from his childhood and his father’s seeming lack of support. “My father used to say to me, when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer,” the Duke of Sussex told Winfrey on their Apple TV+ show The Me You Can’t See.

There’s still a lot for Prince Charles and Prince Harry to come to terms with as far as the future of their relationship. With Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee on the horizon, perhaps the royal family event will provide the opportunity the pair need to make amends and move forward. Or, at least, begin to bridge the gap that has sadly divided them.

