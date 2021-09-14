Beyoncé Shared Yet Another Peek at Quickly-Growing Rumi in These Family Photos From Her Italy Vacation

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are currently vacationing in Italy with their family, sailing on Jeff Bezos’ superyacht, so you know life is good. And we love that the former Destiny’s Child singer loves to share epic moments of their holiday with her fans on Instagram because she always leaves us with a surprise in her carousel of photos.

Her Monday drop of images gave us stunning views of the Italian sunset and photos of the couple looking relaxed as they sail through the Mediterranean. (See the Instagram carousel here.) But it’s the final sweet picture where daughter Rumi, 4, makes an appearance with her parents that we adore the most. She’s cuddled up against her dad’s thigh while giggling with delight as Beyoncé smiles at her daughter. (We kind of hope she’s photobombing mom and dad.)

From Beyoncé to Machine Gun Kelly, these 10 artists' kids have all inspired songs. 🎶https://t.co/oQUmePQooJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2021

This isn’t the only Rumi sighting we have had recently. In late August, the pre-schooler had a cameo in Beyoncé’s video as they strutted toward their helicopter (rough life). She was dressed in a colorfully patterned sundress while she held tightly onto her mom’s hand. It makes us think that maybe they are prepping Rumi for more time in the spotlight like big sis Blue Ivy. We know how much talent runs in this family, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see another superstar emerge.

And it does sound like the Carters are setting their kids up for success in making a difference in the world around them. They aren’t letting their privileged lives get in the way of them also being change-makers. The “Crazy in Love” singer touched upon this in a British Vogue interview last year. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever,” she told them. “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.”

It’s a mature approach to raising their kids, but we also have to say that we look forward to more Rumi cameos because it looks like she’s the cute scene-stealer in the family.

