Chrissy Teigen Is Opening Up About Another Bit of Plastic Surgery She Recently Underwent

For better or worse, Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book. Whether it’s distilling the details of her heartbreaking miscarriage, or trying to be accountable for past bullying, the model and mom of two has rarely shied away from being open — especially on social media. In her latest Instagram Story, Teigen discussed the recent plastic surgery procedure she underwent, which included the removal of her face’s cheek fat.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Teigen revealed to her Instagram followers, pointing to her cheek, which you can watch HERE. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it,” the Cravings author added. She also included a caption to her post, saying, “no shame in my dr diamond game.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen has opened up about a cosmetic procedure. Back in March 2020, Teigen discussed the breast implants she got when she was in her early 20s, and how her perspective on such procedures completely changed when she had children. “Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she told Glamour UK, adding, “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, ‘If I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!’ But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

At the time, Teigen said she wanted her implants “out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years,” she shared. “But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

While it seems that there are elements of her perspective on plastic and cosmetic surgery that have definitely shifted, Teigen still feels comfortable revealing that even she wants to alter certain parts of herself to feel her best. We’ll see how that perspective continues to shift in the years to come.

