Behati Prinsloo Shared Such a Sweet, Rare Photo of Her & Adam Levine’s Full Family of 4

As summer slowly slips away, we’re sure that you’re reminiscing on all of the memories you made with your own children this past season — and you’re not alone. Some celebrities, even those who rarely share images of their family on social media, have taken to Instagram to give their fans a glimpse at how they spent the 2021 summer, including Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine. The couple and their two daughters were captured in a beautiful black-and-white family photo, and the image is getting us emotional.

The stunning snapshot was captured with Levine and Prinsloo’s backs toward the camera. In each of their arms was one of their two daughters — Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3. The family-of-four waded in the vast water and looked out beyond the sea. It was such a moving, intimate moment — one fans rarely see from the private couple. But far more touching than the photo were the words Prinsloo wrote as the caption.

“My whole heart, summer 2021,” the model wrote. All throughout the comment section of the post, Levine and Prinsloo received so much love. It really isn’t that often that the Maroon 5 lead singer and model share photos with their daughters, which made this particular post all the more special.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in 2014 after roughly two years of dating. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dusty, in September 2016, and then their second daughter, Gio, in February 2018. Although both parents have made the concerted effort to keep their daughters’ lives as private as possible, we love seeing these intimate snapshots featuring the whole family, and look forward to seeing more as the girls grow up.

Before you go, click here to learn about celebrity parents who co-sleep with their kids.