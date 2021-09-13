Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Klum Just Debuted Her Own Fashion Line in a Runway Show

Leni Klum is only 17 years old and she is already taking her modeling skills to the next level by adding fashion designer to her list of skills. As Heidi Klum’s lookalike daughter, she has a leg up in the industry, but she’s utilizing her talents at such a young age — and we love seeing how confident she looks out there on the runway.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Leni walked the runway for About You’s Berlin Fashion Week show, where she showed off the designs from her upcoming collection. It’s quite an accomplishment for the teen and she was proud of the achievement she unlocked. “thank you thank you thank you to @aboutyoude and all the gorgeous models who were in my very first runway show, she wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of her holding a bouquet of flowers. “This truly meant the world!” And mom was bursting with pride when she shared a carousel of photos of Leni looking so joyful on the runway. “Well done @leniklum & BFF’s @aboutyoude,” she wrote. “It makes me so happy to see you this happy.”

The supermodel has been careful about introducing her oldest daughter to the modeling industry, she didn’t let Leni do it until earlier this year at the Berlin Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week in January. “She’s been begging me for years, and now her being 16, and I said fine,” Heidi admitted to E!’s Daily Pop. “I’ve seen her walk in heels around the house, but never professionally. It’s kind of different when all of a sudden you look at your child like that and you’re like, ‘Wow, who is this?’”

ASSOCIATED PRESS.

And it’s quite evident that a new generation has arrived in the modeling industry. Besides Leni, other young superstars are rising through the ranks, including Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, and Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila Moss. They are taking over the fashion week runways around the globe — and it’s so much fun to witness their success.

