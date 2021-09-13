Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Just Channeled Her Mom So Well in These Moody Model Shots For Perfect Magazine

When your mom is one of the most famous faces in fashion and modeling, some of her talent for working the camera is bound to rub off. If there was any doubt about it, Kate Moss has definitely passed on her prowess for taking the perfect picture to her daughter, Lila Moss. The young model sported dark hair and was basically her mom’s lookalike in these new photos for Perfect Magazine — and they absolutely had us do a double-take.

In the snaps (which you can see HERE), Lila was a whole mood, rocking some fierce fringe and styled long locks for the outlet. The model’s expression was soft and her eyes were completely zeroed in on the camera. Lila wore a bikini-style top with a pair of wide-leg jeans. The final image in the carousel post showed Lila rocking some Chanel accessories atop her basic look, including a black blazer, Chanel earrings, and a small Chanel bag.

It’s hard to deny that Lila is basically the spitting image of her mom, and she’s already proven she’s poised to follow in Kate’s footsteps — or, maybe in this case, catwalk. Prior to her latest photoshoot, Lila made her runway debut alongside her famous mom in Fendi’s Haute Couture Spring Summer 2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2021. While Moss was the seasoned veteran on the runway, her daughter proved that she is a total natural once she hit the catwalk.

Even in the years prior to Lila’s foray into the world of fashion and modeling, she was definitely getting a front-row-seat education to the industry with her mom. Lila attended a number of fashion events growing up, and while Kate made a concerted effort to maintain Lila’s privacy, exposing her daughter to the world of fashion definitely ensured that she was totally prepared for her potential career. Given what we’ve seen so far, we cannot wait to see this mother-daughter duo continue to take over the fashion and modeling world!

