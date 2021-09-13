Halle Berry Shared Her Beaded Moment at the MTV VMAs With This Sexy Throwback Photo

There were plenty of flawless, fabulous, and honestly fascinating looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs last night. But while a number of stars were strutting their stuff on the red carpet in Brooklyn, NY, just hours ago, some famous fans of the iconic awards show were enjoying the evening’s festivities from the comfort of their home — including Halle Berry. But the actress totally got in on the red carpet action, and posted her 2000 MTV VMAs look with a sexy throwback photo on Instagram.

In the snap, the Oscar winner struck the perfect pose while cameras flashed on the 2000 MTV VMAs red carpet. Berry sported her early aughts pixie haircut and wore a pink, red, and white beaded mini skirt with a matching bikini top that featured tassels of beads over her abs. Berry looked flawless — but then again when hasn’t she?

“Hear me out… the beads were a moment,” Berry captioned the photo, adding “Happy #VMAs.” It’s honestly wild that Berry’s photo was from 21 years ago, considering that she’s hardly aged a day. But the 2000 MTV VMAs were definitely a totally different game compared to what fans saw last night.

Among some of the big winners at the 2000 MTV VMAs were Eminem for “The Real Slim Shady,” Blink-182’s “All The Small Things,” and the late Aaliyah’s “Try Again.” Performers included Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, and NSYNC, among others. Berry’s Instagram post was a total blast from the past, which we always love, and despite some amazing looks last night, we’d like to think that Berry still managed to win the MTV VMAs red carpet with this fabulous throwback!

Before you go, click here to see the most over-the-top VMAs looks in MTV history.

