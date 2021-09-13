Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Made a Predictably PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut at the VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the most in-love couple in any room they walk into, so it’s no surprise they carried that same smitten energy with them for their very first red carpet as a couple at the VMAs, an occasion that surely would have taken place much earlier were it not for the pandemic. For tonight’s 40th MTV celebration, Barker and Kardashian stepped out on the VMAs red carpet in matching black looks: her in a laced-up Olivier Theyskens corset dress and Manolo Blahnik heels, him in a Thom Browne suit with daunting silver spikes. They were the perfect complement to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s punk-boy-meets-glam-girl aesthetic earlier that night on the carpet, and frankly, it’s not out of the question that they coordinated in a group text beforehand.

Not only are MGK and Fox frequent dinner date companions of Barker and Kardashian, but Kelly and Barker are set to perform together at tonight’s VMAs, meaning it’s a big night for our favorite friend group all around. No matter what happens on stage, though, Barker will already have made headlines for his touchy-feely walk down the red carpet with Kardashian, where — as always — they couldn’t resist making out just a tiny bit for the cameras.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP

No matter your feelings on PDA in general, there’s no denying how happy Kourt looks in these photos. And that alone is worth celebrating (unless you’re Scott Disick).

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Sipa USA via AP

From ringside at UFC to Portofino, Italy, Barker and Kardashian are rubbing their love in the world’s face and we’re just happy they found each other. From Bennifer to Bar-dashian, love is in the air.

