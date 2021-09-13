Britney Spears Looks So Excited to Be Engaged to Sam Asghari in This Perfect Announcement Video

Things just keep getting better for Britney Spears. Following a number of legal victories in her conservatorship case, the beloved pop princess had a major personal announcement to share with her longtime fans on Instagram: Spears is engaged to her partner of five years, Sam Asghari! The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the thrilling news, and the “Toxic” singer couldn’t have looked happier.

In a selfie video captured by Asghari, Spears showed off her fabulous diamond ring and couldn’t stop hitting every angle to highlight her sparkling rock. For his part, Asghari looked so proud to finally take this major step in the couple’s relationship. “I can’t f*cking believe it,” Spears wrote as her caption.

On his Instagram page, Asghari shared a photo (which you can see HERE) of the couple sharing a sweet smooch — though Spears’ ring finger flipping off the camera obstructed the moment. The model and actor added a king and queen emoji as his caption, and it couldn’t have been more perfect! But if we’re being honest, this engagement felt like a long time coming.

While revealing her experience under her conservatorship in court in June 2021, Spears revealed that, under the constraints of the legal arrangement, she wasn’t allowed to get married. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Spears explained.

With Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, finally stepping down from and petitioning to end her conservatorship, Britney can really enter this new chapter of her life with a clean slate. Spears and Asghari started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party.” Since then, Asghari has stood by Spears through thick and thin, and now they can finally experience this major milestone in their relationship!

