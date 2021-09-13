Megan Fox Looked So Sexy in This Nearly-Naked Look on the VMAs Red Carpet With Machine Gun Kelly

If there’s one awards show that consistently promises bold fashion moments, it’s the MTV VMAs. The red carpet featured a series of flawless, fabulous, and frankly fascinating fashion statements. But none really met the same level as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The couple’s 2021 VMAs red carpet look was — as per usual — perfectly coordinated, and featured Fox fashioning a totally sheer, jeweled dress.

The Jennifer’s Body star looked like an actual goddess in her sheer, nude colored dress with sparkling jewels cascading down the fabric. Fox wasn’t bare underneath, of course. She wore a thong and bustier bra that matched her skin tone. The dress featured a midi length and complimented MGK’s red, sparkling suit.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021.

The rocker also wore some shimmering jewels on his face, too. Since making their official red carpet debut, MGK and Fox have made it a habit of coordinating their looks — and tonight was no different. “It’s 50/50,” the singer shared on the red carpet. “This one she took the lead, and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night.”

If there was any doubt about it, Fox and MGK proved that they were ready to own the red carpet this evening while maintaining their signature style. The singer is also slated to perform tonight, and there might be some major surprises in store! But it’s the MTV VMAs — when aren’t there surprises and shocking moments?

