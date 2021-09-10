Gayle King Admits She Invites Herself on BFF Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham’s Vacations

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have proven their friendship time and time again — wherever one person goes, the other is not far behind. It’s a good thing that Winfrey’s longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham, gets along with her BFF because it appears that romantic vacations often turn into three’s company.

The CBS This Morning anchor calls herself “a proud third wheeler” when it comes to going on holiday with Winfrey and her boyfriend — she happily invites herself. “I make no apologies for that. I got divorced back in 1994 and I’ve been their third wheel ever since,” King told ET while discussing their new road-trip series, OG Chronicles: Joy Ride. “The good news is that Stedman is always very welcoming, so it never occurs to me when she says, ‘We’re going to so and so,’ I’m like, ‘When?’ It doesn’t occur to me that I’m not invited.” She reveals that they’ve been “on some great trips together” and that status is “not gonna change” anytime soon.

And nobody seems to mind this situation, especially since Winfrey made sure to remind King that BFFs come first after the newscaster had her second baby. “Oprah came to my house after my favorite daughter, Kirby, was born and she was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Husbands come and go, best friends last forever,’ and I went, ‘Whoa, why are you wearing that T-shirt?'” King laughed. These two are there for each other “through thick and thin” and King acknowledges that their friendship “really is a lifelong thing.”

Graham is obviously used to going on vacation with two women, and probably doesn’t mind it at all. If Winfrey wants to go on an adventure that he’s not interested in — King is always there for backup.

Before you go, click here to see whose net worth is higher in these celebrity couples.

