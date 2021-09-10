Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Temporarily Making Texas Their Home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Venice Film Festival right now, enjoying the beautiful sights while promoting his film, The Last Duel, but they are headed to a new state this fall. Texas is going to be their temporary home as Affleck heads there to film Hypnotic in the very Hollywood-friendly city of Austin.

The Oscar winner has already found a condo to rent in a luxury building, and according to TMZ, they have a staff furnishing the place so it’s ready for him when he arrives. As for Lopez, she will be commuting between LA and Austin since she’s still settling her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emma, into their new school. But the state of Texas better get ready for some major Bennifer PDA anytime she visits.

This might slow the brakes on their LA house-hunting situation, which was full speed ahead just last month. The couple was looking at an $85-million property for both of them to move into. There’s been no word if they put in an offer, but the duo has plenty of work to occupy them before they worry about combining households. And while they may appear to be moving on a swift timeline, they already had a foundation from 17 years ago to build on — and they’ve admired each other from afar in the years they weren’t together.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Affleck shared with InStyle right before they got back together. That love for JLo was always there, and we don’t doubt that Texas will have plenty of Bennifer sightings over the fall as the duo share their love with the world.

