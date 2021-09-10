Sarah Jessica Parker Posts Rare Back-to-School Photos of Her Three Children

September always is a hallmark of the change of seasons and the ritual of heading back to school — and celebrities are just like us hustling our kids off to the school bus for the big day ahead. Sarah Jessica Parker, who rarely posts about her family at all, decided to join in the fun this year on her Instagram page, and it’s amazing to see how grown up her three kids, with husband Matthew Broderick, are.

Son James Wilkie, 18, and twin daughters, Tabita Hodge and Marion Loretta, 12, are featured walking away from the camera to maintain their privacy, but they still made it onto mom’s page. Parker posted a poetic caption to the rites of passage her children are marking this year. “In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade,” she wrote. “The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know.” And as any parent knows, each year that goes by is bittersweet — you want them to stay young and yet, you want them to soar. “Gutted at the time passed. Passing,” she added. “Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJ.”

The good news is that she still has her daughters in the house for six more years and James Wilkie isn’t venturing too far away from home. He revealed on his Instagram page that he’s attending Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island this year — an easy trip back to New York City if he feels a little homesick. Despite two high-profile careers, she and Broderick have tried to raise down-to-earth children, who aren’t too spoiled by leading a privileged life.

“Things they want, I think they should yearn for, and in some cases, as my son gets older, I think he should earn,” she told People. “I think it’s good to pine for something so that when you get it, it has such meaning. You aren’t casual about the possession.” That philosophy has helped keep the entire family grounded and it’s hopefully a lesson James Wilkie is taking with him to college as he spreads his wings away from the comforts of home.

