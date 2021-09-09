Donald & Melania Trump’s Former Spokesperson Is Spilling White House Secrets in New Memoir

Donald and Melania Trump are probably used to their former staffers writing tell-all books about them by now, but one notoriously private ex-employee has a new memoir coming that might make them a bit nervous. Former Melania spokesperson and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is ready to spill the beans in her new memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, which comes out Oct. 5.

Grisham, who resigned from her post on Jan. 6, the day of the insurrection on the Capitol building, no longer works for the Trumps nor does she maintain a friendship with the couple. And a source is telling People that the book will be fresh with stories “that [have] never been heard before,” and hopefully, some insight on what happened behind the scenes at the White House. “She knows where all the bodies are buried and she has a shovel,” they added. And remember, Grisham was “in the unusual position of being the only person to serve both the president and the first lady at the same time,” so it’s likely that there will be some personal stories in addition to the political tales.

During the tumultuous Trump administration, Grisham held three positions simultaneously beginning in 2019 as the White House’s press secretary, communications director and Melania’s communications director — very few people in the Trump family’s orbit had the same access she did. Ironically, she was known for her lack of communication and press briefings while serving the president and eventually went back to serve the first lady only by 2020.

It will be interesting to see if Donald or Melania have any reaction to the book (we are putting our bets on the 45th president here), but Grisham doesn’t seem to be bothered if she burns a bridge with her former employers.

