Jennifer Love Hewitt Welcomed Her Third Child & Shared the Sweetest Birth Announcement

It’s a real-life party of five! Party of Five alum Jennifer Love Hewitt gave birth to her third child and shared the most precious birth announcement on Instagram. Hewitt has been documenting moments from her pregnancy over the course of the past nine months for her longtime fans and followers on social media, but nothing topped the touching black-and-white photo she shared today.

The post featured a snapshot of Hewitt’s pregnant belly, with a number of stickers on her skin. One said, “it’s a boy,” while another said “9 months.” Our personal favorite? Well, that definitely had to be the phrase “almost cooked.” But Hewitt wasn’t the one to put the stickers on her own belly — her two kids with husband Brian Hallisay had a hand in this particular photo.

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” Hewitt said of her 7-year-old daughter Autumn, and 6-year-old son Atticus. “My belly was a big hit. ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting,” she wrote.

We absolutely love that Hewitt and her husband got their kids involved in her pregnancy and excited about their soon-to-be baby sibling. The stickers were super cute, and really showed just how overjoyed the whole family must have been for their new arrival! With mom and baby doing well, we wish plenty of snuggles and rest for Hewitt, Hallisay, and their three little ones as they begin this next chapter as a family — maybe even a party — of five!

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.

