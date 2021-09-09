Heather Rae Young Teases Wedding Venue & Date in Romantic Photos with Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young is getting ready for her wedding to Tarek El Moussa and it’s happening sooner versus later. That’s the tease the Selling Sunset star is offering her followers on Instagram after she shared romantic photos with her fiancé in their wedding venue on Wednesday.

The carousel of photos shows the two of them in a large, white hall with an ornate crystal chandelier hanging over them as they hold hands and kiss. The second photo has them enjoying a slow dance together, just as they will on their wedding day, which is maybe a fall wedding from Young’s hints. She captioned the images, “Standing in the exact place we’ll have our first dance as husband and wife. I can’t wait to marry you @therealtarekelmoussa & the only thing I’ll say to you all is… it’s happening soon.”

We figured she was going to be a fall given the fact that her friends and family threw her an elaborate (and very pink) bridal shower last weekend. And she’s also mentioned that the couple’s bachelor and bachelorette parties are coming up — that means a wedding is just around the corner. Young and El Moussa got engaged in July 2020 after dating a year. They’ve changed their wedding plans several times due to the pandemic, but it looks like everything is finalized for the wedding of their dreams.

Young has relished her role as “bonus mom” to El Moussa’s kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, from his first marriage to Christina Haack. “I’m now taking care of Tarek, who’s like a big child,” she told Today. “And I’m taking care of two kids and running a household, balancing work, and so I think right now I realize I can be superwoman. I’m doing it. And I give the moms props out there because being a mom is the hardest job in the whole world. It’s so hard and I’m doing it. So I’m proud of myself.”

Young will be Mrs. El Moussa before long — except we don’t know exactly when or where — but it’s all happening very soon.

